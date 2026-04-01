Reviewing THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) & Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) and THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gates Industrial and THT Heat Transfer Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial 7.30% 10.36% 5.27% THT Heat Transfer Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Gates Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Gates Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of THT Heat Transfer Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial $3.44 billion 1.67 $251.40 million $0.97 23.30 THT Heat Transfer Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Gates Industrial and THT Heat Transfer Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than THT Heat Transfer Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gates Industrial and THT Heat Transfer Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial 0 4 7 0 2.64 THT Heat Transfer Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gates Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $30.73, indicating a potential upside of 35.95%. Given Gates Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gates Industrial is more favorable than THT Heat Transfer Technology.

Summary

Gates Industrial beats THT Heat Transfer Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gates Industrial

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Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

About THT Heat Transfer Technology

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THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trading of plate heat exchangers and related products. It offers plate heat exchangers, heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, and shell-and-tube heat exchangers. The company was founded on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Siping, China.

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