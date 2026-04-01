Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 126.37% and a negative net margin of 89.82%.

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The company reported revenue of $48.5 million (up 5% YoY), recurring revenue of $23.9 million (up 6% YoY), and remaining performance obligations of $25.9 million (nearly 80% increase), which management says supports confidence for 2026 growth.

(up 5% YoY), recurring revenue of (up 6% YoY), and remaining performance obligations of (nearly 80% increase), which management says supports confidence for 2026 growth. Profitability metrics improved materially — adjusted margin rose to 56% (from 49%), adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $18.1 million (38% improvement), and the company achieved operating cash flow positivity in Q4 2025.

(from 49%), adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to (38% improvement), and the company achieved operating cash flow positivity in Q4 2025. Management recognized a $3.8 million non-cash asset impairment tied to onshoring engineering and warned of additional near-term one-time charges in Q1–Q2 2026 for contract cancellations and restructuring, which could weigh on near-term results.

non-cash asset impairment tied to onshoring engineering and warned of additional near-term one-time charges in Q1–Q2 2026 for contract cancellations and restructuring, which could weigh on near-term results. Operating expenses (excluding D&A and impairments) fell ~20% year-over-year (about $11.4 million ), rightsizing is largely complete, R&D will be normalized to a 7–10% run rate by H2 2026, and management plans to scale sales in the back half of 2026.

), rightsizing is largely complete, R&D will be normalized to a run rate by H2 2026, and management plans to scale sales in the back half of 2026. Deployment momentum includes ongoing rollouts with state DOTs (Georgia and expanding work in Florida) and broader adoption of data-as-a-service, while Rekor Labs was launched to address deepfakes — strategic initiatives with uncertain near-term financial impact.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

Shares of REKR stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,587. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rekor Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 845.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rekor Systems by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rekor Systems

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Rekor Systems, Inc is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in real-time vehicle recognition solutions powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company develops software and hardware systems that capture, analyze and store vehicle data—such as license plate images, make and model, color and vehicle characteristics—by leveraging advanced computer vision algorithms. Rekor’s platforms enable public safety agencies, transportation departments and private enterprises to automate vehicle identification, enhance situational awareness and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offering is a suite of intelligent camera and analytics products that include built-in license plate recognition (LPR) and vehicle attribute classification.

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