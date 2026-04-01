Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Update

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,552,694 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 26th total of 2,893,929 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,403,551 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 4,969 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $266,139.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,298.36. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

View Our Latest Report on POR

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,243. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.56%.The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.81%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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