PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,485,129 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 26th total of 1,232,783 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,544,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 498,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 116,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 428,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 335,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 57,235 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PMVP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 245,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.26. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

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