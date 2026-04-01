PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,372,151 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 26th total of 1,078,947 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,896 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE PFL traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 258,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,022. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $8.70.

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PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 44,717 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 317,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter.

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PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE: PFL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund employs a flexible, multi-sector approach to building a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities and may use leverage to enhance income potential. Managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), the fund leverages the firm’s extensive credit research and risk management capabilities.

The fund’s investment strategy spans corporate debt, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, government and agency obligations, and emerging markets debt.

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