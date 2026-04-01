Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 996,728 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the February 26th total of 1,241,818 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,024,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PDO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. 978,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $14.25.

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Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1279 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,650.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after buying an additional 763,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,397,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 698,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 557.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 323,435 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,521,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 164,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: PDO) is an actively managed closed-end fund sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), a global investment manager specializing in fixed income. PDO seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund trades on the New York Stock Exchange and follows a dynamic, multi-sector approach to income generation.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across a broad range of fixed-income asset classes.

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