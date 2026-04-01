North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,852 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 26th total of 26,982 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,280 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

North European Oil Royality Trust Price Performance

NRT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 60,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,502. North European Oil Royality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16.

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North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royality Trust had a net margin of 92.51% and a return on equity of 516.79%.

North European Oil Royality Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. North European Oil Royality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

NRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of North European Oil Royality Trust in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut North European Oil Royality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on North European Oil Royality Trust

Insider Transactions at North European Oil Royality Trust

In related news, insider Richard Page Howard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,000. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royality Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in North European Oil Royality Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royality Trust

(Get Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT) is a statutory trust that holds an overriding royalty interest in a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas properties located in the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea. The trust’s sole business is to receive royalty revenues from production activities on its underlying fields and distribute those revenues directly to unitholders. It does not engage in exploration, drilling or field operations.

Under the terms of its governing agreement, the trust is entitled to a fixed percentage of net production revenues, after the deduction of operating and administrative expenses, from a series of established oil and gas fields in the North Sea region.

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