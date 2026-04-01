MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Issues Earnings Results

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $38.66 million during the quarter.

MediaCo Price Performance

Shares of MDIA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 25,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,315. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. MediaCo has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.60.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaCo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediaCo stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,937,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.37% of MediaCo at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaCo in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on MDIA

MediaCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services. MediaCo Holding Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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