Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 19.1% in March

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,608 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 26th total of 9,410 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,423 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medalist Diversified REIT presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MDRR
Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Up 0.2%
Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.
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