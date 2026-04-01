Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 112,245 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 26th total of 135,739 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,323 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Marwynn Stock Performance

NASDAQ MWYN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Marwynn has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $11.20.

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Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marwynn had a negative return on equity of 244.66% and a negative net margin of 121.92%.The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marwynn in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marwynn

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marwynn during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marwynn during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Marwynn during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marwynn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Marwynn

(Get Free Report)

Marwynn Holdings, Inc is a holding company with no operations other than holding the shares of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, FuAn Enterprise, Inc (“FuAn”) and Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc (“Grand Forest”), that are in the supply chain business. Through our subsidiaries, we are committed to becoming a leading supply chain company in the U.S. for food, non-alcoholic beverages and indoor home improvement products. Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages FuAn is a food and non-alcoholic beverage supply chain company that specializes in connecting businesses between different regions, particularly between Asia and the U.S.

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