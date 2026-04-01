Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Short Interest Up 19.4% in March

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,725 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 26th total of 5,630 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ INVZW traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,500. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

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About Innoviz Technologies

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Innoviz Technologies is a leading provider of solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to enable advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle (AV) applications. The company’s core business centers on the development and production of high-resolution, long-range LiDAR hardware—namely the InnovizOne sensor for series production and the InnovizPro development unit—paired with proprietary software that processes point-cloud data to detect, classify and track objects in real time.

Innoviz’s product suite combines ruggedized optical hardware with machine-learning algorithms to deliver precise environmental mapping under a wide range of conditions.

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