Head to Head Review: Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haemonetics and Guided Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $1.36 billion 1.92 $167.68 million $3.63 15.52 Guided Therapeutics $10,000.00 2,127.27 -$2.42 million ($0.05) -4.60

Profitability

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics. Guided Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Haemonetics and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 13.31% 27.32% 9.61% Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -246.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Haemonetics and Guided Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 4 6 1 2.73 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Haemonetics currently has a consensus target price of $83.89, indicating a potential upside of 48.89%. Given Haemonetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Haemonetics beats Guided Therapeutics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics

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Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx blood bank information system; and BloodTrack blood management software, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG and HAS hemostasis analyzer systems that provide a comprehensive assessment of a patient's overall hemostasis; and TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions. Further, it provides Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and VASCADE products comprising VASCADE and VASCADE MVP, a technology platform which offers catheter-based delivery system and leverages the natural clot-inducing properties of collagen. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Guided Therapeutics

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Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

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