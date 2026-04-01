Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$0.37 million for the quarter. Globex Mining Enterprises had a net margin of 457.03% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

Globex Mining Enterprises Trading Up 5.9%

GMX stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,828. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.04. Globex Mining Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$141.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.72.

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Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

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Globex Mining Enterprises Inc is a Canada based exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company’s mineral portfolio consists of early to mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties which contain Base Metals, Specialty Metals and Minerals and Industrial Minerals.

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