Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Update

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 453,912 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 26th total of 567,642 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,178 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of GNE stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. 59,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,411. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $375.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

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Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genie Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on GNE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 22.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after buying an additional 102,702 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $1,364,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

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Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) is a diversified energy holding company that operates through two primary segments: upstream oil and natural gas exploration and retail energy supply. Its exploration arm, Genie Energy E&P, pursues development of oil shale resources and conventional hydrocarbon deposits, holding licenses for projects in regions such as Israel’s Shefela basin and Jordan’s oil shale formations. The division also explores select opportunities in North America, leveraging technical partnerships to advance resource evaluation and pilot production programs.

Genie Retail Energy provides electricity and natural gas to residential and small commercial customers under regulated and deregulated frameworks.

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