First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) to Repurchase $15.60 million in Outstanding Shares

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 31st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $15.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Northern Community Bancorp Price Performance

FNRN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $249.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.07. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $15.93.

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First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Dixon, California, operating through its principal subsidiary, First Northern Bank. The company provides a full range of commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services tailored to the needs of individuals, small businesses and agricultural producers. Its product offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial real estate loans, business lines of credit, equipment financing and agricultural lending.

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