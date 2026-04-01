First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,658,277 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the February 26th total of 7,997,595 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,868,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FBP

First BanCorp. Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE FBP traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,859. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.18 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 27.48%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $106,881.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,019 shares in the company, valued at $14,415,739.97. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 34,122 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $754,437.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,537.07. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,467,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,334,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,850,000 after purchasing an additional 126,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,659,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,856,000 after purchasing an additional 171,580 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,284,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,365,000 after purchasing an additional 548,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $42,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Through its principal banking subsidiary, FirstBank Puerto Rico, the company offers a comprehensive range of banking services including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, cash management solutions and treasury services. It also provides mortgage origination and servicing, equipment leasing, investment management, and insurance agency services.

In its commercial banking segment, First BanCorp serves small and midsize enterprises as well as large corporate clients, delivering tailored credit facilities, letters of credit, and foreign trade financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.