Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) used its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call to frame 2025 as a pivot “from strategy to execution,” with management emphasizing early commercialization efforts across both electric vehicles and a newly launched robotics business.

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Global Co-CEO Matthias Aydt told listeners the company is “evolving beyond the traditional EV company into an embodied AI ecosystem platform,” describing a “dual-engine model” built around “EAI EV plus EAI robotics.” Aydt said this is the first time since Faraday Future’s inception that it can “expect to generate revenue with a positive margin,” pointing to initial robotics sales and gross margin performance discussed later in the call.

Strategy: EAI devices, AI “brain,” and data factory

Aydt outlined what he called a “three-in-one AI ecosystem strategy” anchored by: (1) embodied AI devices such as vehicles and robots; (2) an “EAI Brain and open source, open platform”; and (3) a decentralized and centralized “data factory” intended to combine Web2 data monetization with Web3 “data assetization.” He said Faraday Future holds more than 660 patents and that the team is reviewing the portfolio to align it with the EAI strategy.

Management also described an “EAI industry bridge strategy,” which Aydt said aims to integrate global hardware capabilities with North American AI R&D advantages and enter a U.S. “Blue Ocean market” with an “asset-light, fast iteration approach.”

Vehicle update: FX Super One progress and pre-orders

On the vehicle side, Aydt said the “first FX Super One pre-production vehicle successfully rolled off the company’s California AI factory,” which he characterized as validating the company’s ability to integrate resources across regions and ecosystems. He described the FX Super One as a “first-class MPV” featuring a 130-inch wheelbase, flat floor, “flexible zero gravity rear seats,” and an “FF EAI architecture,” as well as the “world’s first Super EAI F.A.C.E. system” with an “emotional grille interface.” He said the vehicle is planned to be available in pure electric or AI hybrid extended-range configurations.

According to Aydt, mass production preparation is “on track as scheduled,” with certification-related activities proceeding as planned. He added that purchase agreements for the first batch of parts were signed in October and that the final assembly line was completed in December.

Commercially, management said it is building a “four-pillar sales architecture” spanning community, partner, B2B, and third-party e-commerce channels. Aydt reported that cumulative non-binding, non-refundable pre-orders for the FX Super One exceeded 11,000 units by the end of 2025, and that the company’s B2B2C “co-creation ecosystem” expanded to six U.S. states.

In the Middle East, Aydt said the region moved from “initial market entry to early commercial validation” after an October 28 launch. He noted that football player Andrés Iniesta became the “world’s first owner and co-creation officer” in November and said the company is prioritizing deliveries to “high-quality co-creation partners,” including local government entities, while building an operational foundation in Ras Al Khaimah.

Aydt also said Faraday Finance Inc. was formed in October to provide financing solutions and that an application was filed for an auto finance license with the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Separately, he said the ultra-luxury FF 91 continued targeted deliveries and that the company released rear design sketches for a planned “FX 4,” positioned as a “RAV4 disruptor in the AIEV era.”

Robotics launch: early shipments, pre-orders, and use cases

Following “subsequent events,” Aydt said “FF EAI Robotics was launched on February 4” and that deliveries began in late February. He said cumulative shipments, including pre-deliveries, reached 22 units, exceeding a preset target, and that the company began robot sales that generated revenue and “positive product gross margin” in the first quarter. As of the launch event, Aydt said non-binding, non-refundable pre-orders for the robotics products exceeded 1,200 units.

In the Q&A, Aydt described the robotics business as spanning three layers: device deployment, a decentralized data factory, and the “EAI Brain and open source open platform.” He said the deployment layer includes direct sales and rental, as well as user operation services such as after-sales support, spare parts, ecosystem products, and financial services. He outlined targeted robotics customer scenarios including:

High-end hospitality and vacation rentals

Automotive dealerships and showrooms

Security and patrol

Education, entertainment, and live performance

Agricultural harvesting

Research laboratories

Aydt said the data factory planning has moved into execution and highlighted the need for real-world robotic data to complement simulation, describing a “closed loop system between sim to real and real to sim.” He said the company’s data collection solution can integrate with the NVIDIA Isaac ecosystem and that the robotics fleet could become a source of “high-value data generation.” He also said Faraday Future plans to integrate this with AIxCrypto “on-chain infrastructure.”

Financial results, capital actions, and 2026 targets

Chief Financial Officer Koti Meka said full-year 2025 revenue was “essentially flat year-over-year,” reflecting early-stage commercialization. He reported an operating loss of $32.3 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2025, and $331 million for the full year. Excluding “one-time impairments or losses,” Meka said operating loss was $185 million, which he attributed to cost optimization efforts.

Meka said a one-time asset impairment in 2025 resulted from a strategic shift from the FF 91 program to a planned FF 92 upgrade, along with reorganization and retooling for FX Super One commercial production. He added that the impaired assets are expected to be redeployed with limited additional investment for retrofitting and upgrades.

For cash flow, Meka reported operating cash outflow of $107.5 million for the full year, driven by working capital changes and FX platform ramp-up. He reported financing cash inflow of $161.4 million for 2025, compared with $80.7 million in 2024, and said stockholders’ equity was $7.7 million at year-end 2025. He also cautioned that equity-linked instruments can introduce “meaningful non-cash volatility” in reported figures.

In a capital markets update, Global President Jerry Wang said the company terminated and canceled 44.5 million warrants in the fourth quarter to simplify its capital structure and reduce potential future dilution. Wang also said the company received a letter in March 2026 stating the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had formally closed an investigation lasting more than four years and decided not to take enforcement action against the company or certain individuals.

Wang added that on March 20 the company received a NASDAQ notice granting a 180-day compliance period to meet minimum bid price requirements, and he said the company would try to regain compliance “without resorting to a reverse stock split.” He cited actions including an executive and employee share purchase plan and steps toward legal action related to alleged illegal short selling and dissemination of false or misleading information.

Looking to 2026, Aydt set a robotics target of more than 1,000 cumulative shipped units by the end of 2026 while maintaining positive product gross margin and preparing for higher-volume delivery in subsequent years. For the FX Super One, he said priorities include improving product competitiveness, with stable cash flow as a prerequisite. He also said the company expects to generate “software-related revenue within 2026” through deeper open sourcing of its AI brain and technology platform, and he argued robotics requires “considerably less investment” than AI vehicles, which management expects to help improve operating cash flow.

In the Q&A, Aydt also described the company’s B2B2C model as relying on commercial partners—such as real estate agencies, high-end clubs, corporate clients, and dealers—to reach high-net-worth customers, generating revenue through vehicle sales and deliveries as well as recurring revenue from after-sales, connected services, and financing. Addressing dilution concerns after an authorized share increase, he said capital allocation would remain “milestone-driven” and emphasized robotics as a more capital-efficient engine with “lower dilution risk when funded.”

To address the NASDAQ bid-price requirement, Aydt said the company’s priorities include improving operating performance, optimizing costs, strengthening disclosures, and pursuing legal action against alleged manipulation. He also listed open-market share repurchases as a potential signal of internal confidence, while reiterating the company’s intent to avoid a reverse stock split.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) is an American mobility technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of premium electric vehicles. Founded in 2014 and based in Los Angeles, California, Faraday Future focuses on next‐generation automotive solutions that integrate high‐performance powertrains with advanced connectivity and energy-management systems.

The company’s flagship vehicle, the FF 91, is a luxury all‐electric SUV built on its proprietary Variable Platform Architecture (VPA).

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