Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK) Short Interest Up 19.6% in March

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 467,632 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 26th total of 391,051 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,076 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Equity Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of EQBK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. 75,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,866. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $50.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.86.
Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 54.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQBK. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EQBK
About Equity Bancshares
Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.
The company’s core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.
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