Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Up 18.6% in March

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 83,020 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 26th total of 70,012 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,401 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 130,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a publicly traded limited partnership focused on the ownership and operation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The partnership provides seaborne transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate charters, catering primarily to major energy companies and utility providers. Its vessels are designed to carry LNG at cryogenic temperatures, enabling large-scale cargo movements between exporting and importing regions worldwide.

The fleet comprises modern membrane-type LNG carriers built to high engineering and environmental standards.

Further Reading

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