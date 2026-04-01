Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.54 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.54), Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 0.01%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s conference call:

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Management is highly confident it will deliver increased same-store sales, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA in FY2026 and generate more than $100 million in free cash flow while capping 2026 net CapEx at no more than $200 million .

Management is highly confident it will deliver increased same-store sales, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA in FY2026 and generate more than while capping 2026 net CapEx at no more than . A refreshed marketing strategy plus a major entertainment push — including a rollout of at least 10 new games (IPs like John Wick, Stranger Things, Mandalorian/Grogu), full-system Human Crane deployment, and World Cup activations — is intended to drive traffic and repeat visitation.

A refreshed marketing strategy plus a major entertainment push — including a rollout of at least (IPs like John Wick, Stranger Things, Mandalorian/Grogu), full-system Human Crane deployment, and World Cup activations — is intended to drive traffic and repeat visitation. Food & beverage is a clear early win: the October menu relaunch helped F&B same-store sales grow about 7% in Q4 and Eat & Play Combo opt-in rose from ~10% to ~16%, increasing attach rates and dining-room traffic.

Food & beverage is a clear early win: the October menu relaunch helped F&B same-store sales grow about in Q4 and Eat & Play Combo opt-in rose from ~10% to ~16%, increasing attach rates and dining-room traffic. Q4 financials showed total revenue of $530 million , a GAAP net loss of $40 million (adjusted net loss $12 million) and adjusted EBITDA of $111 million (21% margin); comps fell 3.3% (≈1.5% ex-storm) and management flagged a ~ $10 million deferred-revenue headwind for FY2026 and elevated depreciation pressure.

Q4 financials showed total revenue of , a GAAP net loss of $40 million (adjusted net loss $12 million) and adjusted EBITDA of (21% margin); comps fell 3.3% (≈1.5% ex-storm) and management flagged a ~ deferred-revenue headwind for FY2026 and elevated depreciation pressure. Remodels outperform non-remodels by ~700 basis points and the company plans 11 new store openings (8 Dave & Buster’s, 3 Main Event) plus international franchising, but management stresses strict ROI thresholds and capital discipline, making the net impact on comps and returns conditional.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.58 million, a PE ratio of -270.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 616.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

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Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

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