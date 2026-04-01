Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Beyond Meat’s conference call:

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Strengthened balance sheet after exchanging most 2027 convertibles (eliminating ~ $900 million of debt) and raising about $149 million in cash, leaving cash of $217.5 million and a smaller debt burden to support the transformation plan.

Strengthened balance sheet after exchanging most 2027 convertibles (eliminating ~ of debt) and raising about in cash, leaving cash of and a smaller debt burden to support the transformation plan. Q4 revenue and margin weakness driven by soft category demand — net revenues fell 19.7% to $61.6M (volumes down 22.4%), gross margin was 2.3%, and adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $69M.

Q4 revenue and margin weakness driven by soft category demand — net revenues fell to $61.6M (volumes down 22.4%), gross margin was 2.3%, and adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $69M. Ongoing transformation appears to be lowering run-rate costs via plant consolidation, a new continuous production line, automation, SKU rationalization, and sourcing/RFP actions that are improving conversion costs and inventory management.

Ongoing transformation appears to be lowering run-rate costs via plant consolidation, a new continuous production line, automation, SKU rationalization, and sourcing/RFP actions that are improving conversion costs and inventory management. Governance and reporting concerns: the company disclosed two material weaknesses (including inventory provisioning), identified interim statement errors, cannot yet file its 2025 Form 10‑K, and will lose Form S‑3 eligibility until timely filer status is restored.

Governance and reporting concerns: the company disclosed two material weaknesses (including inventory provisioning), identified interim statement errors, cannot yet file its 2025 Form 10‑K, and will lose Form S‑3 eligibility until timely filer status is restored. Strategic pivot into adjacencies with the new Beyond Immerse beverage (DTC launch sold out and multiple iterations underway) could broaden the addressable market, but commercialization and scale remain early and uncertain.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 15.1%

NASDAQ:BYND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 58,499,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,816,724. The firm has a market cap of $318.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Key Headlines Impacting Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 445.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,927,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 497.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,383,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,778 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 669.3% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 655,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 570,536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 670.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 608,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 529,526 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 776.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 484,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,329 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Beyond Meat this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $1.70.

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About Beyond Meat

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Beyond Meat, Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) develops, manufactures and sells plant-based meat substitutes designed to replicate the taste, texture and appearance of animal-based proteins. Since its founding in 2009 by Ethan Brown and initial public offering in 2019, the company has focused on leveraging proprietary technology and ingredient blends to produce a suite of products that cater to both retail and foodservice channels. Beyond Meat’s mission centers on offering more sustainable protein options by reducing reliance on livestock farming and its associated environmental footprint.

The company’s product portfolio includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef and Beyond Chicken, each formulated to appeal to a broad range of consumers seeking meat alternatives without compromising on flavor or cooking versatility.

Further Reading

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