Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Beyond Meat’s conference call:
- Strengthened balance sheet after exchanging most 2027 convertibles (eliminating ~$900 million of debt) and raising about $149 million in cash, leaving cash of $217.5 million and a smaller debt burden to support the transformation plan.
- Q4 revenue and margin weakness driven by soft category demand — net revenues fell 19.7% to $61.6M (volumes down 22.4%), gross margin was 2.3%, and adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $69M.
- Ongoing transformation appears to be lowering run-rate costs via plant consolidation, a new continuous production line, automation, SKU rationalization, and sourcing/RFP actions that are improving conversion costs and inventory management.
- Governance and reporting concerns: the company disclosed two material weaknesses (including inventory provisioning), identified interim statement errors, cannot yet file its 2025 Form 10‑K, and will lose Form S‑3 eligibility until timely filer status is restored.
- Strategic pivot into adjacencies with the new Beyond Immerse beverage (DTC launch sold out and multiple iterations underway) could broaden the addressable market, but commercialization and scale remain early and uncertain.
Beyond Meat Trading Up 15.1%
NASDAQ:BYND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 58,499,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,816,724. The firm has a market cap of $318.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat
Key Headlines Impacting Beyond Meat
Here are the key news stories impacting Beyond Meat this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Shares had a pre-earnings run-up as investors positioned ahead of the quarterly announcement, supporting today’s upside. Beyond Meat shares surge ahead of earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Market reports noted the stock outperformed the market intraday, reinforcing momentum on heavy volume. Beyond Meat Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market
- Neutral Sentiment: The company issued its official Q4 and full‑year 2025 results and emphasized reduced leverage, extended debt maturities, added liquidity and a strategic repositioning to “Beyond The Plant Protein Company” aimed at stabilizing revenue and improving margins — positive long‑term context but not enough to offset near‑term revenue weakness. Beyond Meat® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Beyond Meat missed Q4 revenue expectations — sales fell ~19.7% year‑over‑year to roughly $61.6M — and provided next‑quarter guidance well below analysts’ estimates; GAAP loss per share also came in worse than consensus, pressuring sentiment. Beyond Meat Misses Q4 CY2025 Sales Expectations
- Negative Sentiment: News outlets flagged that Beyond Meat missed quarterly estimates due to persistent demand weakness, underscoring top‑line challenges in retail and foodservice channels. Beyond Meat misses quarterly results estimates
- Negative Sentiment: The company twice delayed filings in March after identifying errors in prior statements and said it will miss its annual report filing deadline — a governance/accounting red flag that can weigh on investor trust and valuation. Beyond Meat Logs Lower Sales, Will Miss Annual Report Filing Deadline
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $1.70.
View Our Latest Report on Beyond Meat
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) develops, manufactures and sells plant-based meat substitutes designed to replicate the taste, texture and appearance of animal-based proteins. Since its founding in 2009 by Ethan Brown and initial public offering in 2019, the company has focused on leveraging proprietary technology and ingredient blends to produce a suite of products that cater to both retail and foodservice channels. Beyond Meat’s mission centers on offering more sustainable protein options by reducing reliance on livestock farming and its associated environmental footprint.
The company’s product portfolio includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef and Beyond Chicken, each formulated to appeal to a broad range of consumers seeking meat alternatives without compromising on flavor or cooking versatility.
Further Reading
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