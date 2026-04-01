Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Up 25.6% in March

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,135,262 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 26th total of 904,013 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,114 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arcosa Stock Up 4.0%

ACA stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,952. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $68.11 and a 12 month high of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average is $106.30.

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Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACA. Weiss Ratings raised Arcosa from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Texas Capital raised Arcosa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arcosa

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,322,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Arcosa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,244,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,852 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,583,000 after purchasing an additional 342,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Arcosa by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,618,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

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Arcosa, Inc (NYSE: ACA) is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries’ construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company’s Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

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