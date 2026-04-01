AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 71.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%.
Here are the key takeaways from AlTi Global’s conference call:
- After 25+ years as CEO, founder Michael Tiedemann will step down and Nancy Curtin (Global CIO) becomes Interim CEO, with management stressing internal continuity and a long-tenured leadership team.
- Assets under management reached $50 billion (up 10% YoY) and 2025 revenue was $255 million (+29% YoY), driven by organic growth, the Kontora acquisition, and sizable incentive fees from alternatives (including a strong arbitrage strategy).
- Cost-savings initiatives — notably zero-based budgeting and the exit of the non-core International Real Estate business — identified about $20 million of recurring annual gross savings, with most expected by year-end 2026.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved to $35 million, but GAAP results showed a $155 million net loss for 2025 due to non-cash impairments (including a $35M arbitrage impairment) and one-time strategic-review and integration costs.
- A special committee is continuing a strategic review after receiving no acceptable proposals to date, and Allianz filed a 13D (a standstill exists but could be waived), creating potential but uncertain strategic outcomes.
AlTi Global Stock Up 0.6%
NASDAQ:ALTI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 340,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,263. AlTi Global has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $530.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AlTi Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AlTi Global presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AlTi Global
AlTi Global Company Profile
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles.
Further Reading
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