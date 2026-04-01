AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 71.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%.

Here are the key takeaways from AlTi Global’s conference call:

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After 25+ years as CEO, founder Michael Tiedemann will step down and Nancy Curtin (Global CIO) becomes Interim CEO, with management stressing internal continuity and a long-tenured leadership team.

will step down and (Global CIO) becomes Interim CEO, with management stressing internal continuity and a long-tenured leadership team. Assets under management reached $50 billion (up 10% YoY) and 2025 revenue was $255 million (+29% YoY), driven by organic growth, the Kontora acquisition, and sizable incentive fees from alternatives (including a strong arbitrage strategy).

(up 10% YoY) and 2025 revenue was (+29% YoY), driven by organic growth, the Kontora acquisition, and sizable incentive fees from alternatives (including a strong arbitrage strategy). Cost-savings initiatives — notably zero-based budgeting and the exit of the non-core International Real Estate business — identified about $20 million of recurring annual gross savings, with most expected by year-end 2026.

of recurring annual gross savings, with most expected by year-end 2026. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $35 million , but GAAP results showed a $155 million net loss for 2025 due to non-cash impairments (including a $35M arbitrage impairment) and one-time strategic-review and integration costs.

, but GAAP results showed a net loss for 2025 due to non-cash impairments (including a $35M arbitrage impairment) and one-time strategic-review and integration costs. A special committee is continuing a strategic review after receiving no acceptable proposals to date, and Allianz filed a 13D (a standstill exists but could be waived), creating potential but uncertain strategic outcomes.

AlTi Global Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:ALTI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 340,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,263. AlTi Global has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $530.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,455 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 170,951 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in AlTi Global by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AlTi Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AlTi Global presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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AlTi Global Company Profile

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AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles.

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