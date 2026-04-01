Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Issues Earnings Results

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $11,687.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 684,001.00% and a negative return on equity of 461.78%.

Aditxt Price Performance

Aditxt stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 695,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,459. The company has a market cap of $88,101.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.44. Aditxt has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5,214.72.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aditxt in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Aditxt Company Profile

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Aditxt, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of natural antimicrobial peptides and microbiome-based detection technologies. Leveraging proprietary peptide libraries, the company aims to provide novel solutions for infection prevention and control across healthcare, food safety, animal health and agricultural markets. Aditxt’s approach centers on harnessing peptides that can disrupt microbial cell membranes without promoting resistance, addressing a growing need for alternatives to traditional antibiotics and chemical disinfectants.

The company’s product offerings include contract-based microbial detection and identification services, designed to help hospitals, food processors and other regulated industries monitor contamination levels and validate hygiene protocols.

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