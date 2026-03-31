Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $52.67 Million Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 425.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,298 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up approximately 1.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $52,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total value of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total value of $2,497,645.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,275.26. This represents a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.20.

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AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $372.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.51. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.27.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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