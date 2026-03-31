Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,655 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.82% of TransMedics Group worth $34,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 258.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 546,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,275,000 after purchasing an additional 394,340 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 635,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after buying an additional 223,409 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $16,049,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,069,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,997,000 after buying an additional 113,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 150,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after buying an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

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TransMedics Group Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.23 and a twelve month high of $156.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 7,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.21, for a total value of $1,065,211.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,367.69. The trade was a 33.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $524,294.22. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,513.88. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $2,353,002. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

Further Reading

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