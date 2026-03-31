Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of Pool FY2027 Earnings

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $12.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.15. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on POOL. Cfra upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pool from $240.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pool from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $200.49 on Tuesday. Pool has a 52-week low of $197.13 and a 52-week high of $345.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.68 and a 200 day moving average of $254.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Pool by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,458,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,196,000 after buying an additional 1,994,885 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 3,831.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $97,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pool by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,563,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,825,000 after purchasing an additional 357,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $68,625,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St purchased 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.67 per share, with a total value of $1,215,805.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 82,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,115,716.15. The trade was a 7.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 110,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,572,140. This trade represents a 4.76% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Pool Company Profile

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Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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