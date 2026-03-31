Zacks Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Campbell’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.59. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Campbell’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Campbell’s’ FY2028 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

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Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Campbell’s had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 5.48%.The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Campbell’s from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

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Campbell’s Trading Up 0.9%

Campbell’s stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. Campbell’s has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Campbell’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Campbell’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell’s by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 78,824 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Campbell’s by 840.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 68,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,491 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,940,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $71,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,748.64. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

Campbell’s Company Profile

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Campbell’s (NASDAQ: CPB) is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell’s has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company’s brand portfolio includes Campbell’s Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

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