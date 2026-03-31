Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,116 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the February 26th total of 39,040 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,960 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBAW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 89.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 387,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (DBAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from developed and emerging markets, excluding the US. The fund hedges out its exposure to the underlying currencies, relative to the USD. DBAW was launched on Jan 23, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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