Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50.03 Million

Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Wrapped HYPE has a total market cap of $296.80 million and approximately $50.03 million worth of Wrapped HYPE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HYPE token can now be purchased for $36.00 or 0.00054301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped HYPE has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,137.24 or 0.99723125 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,266.35 or 0.99957746 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped HYPE

Wrapped HYPE’s total supply is 8,244,780 tokens. Wrapped HYPE’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. The official website for Wrapped HYPE is hyperliquid.xyz.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HYPE

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HyperEVM platform. Wrapped HYPE has a current supply of 8,144,159.896809. The last known price of Wrapped HYPE is 36.96452893 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $49,083,314.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HYPE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HYPE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HYPE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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