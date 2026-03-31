Windsor Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,571.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 146,606 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 112,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,946,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 251,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 478.26%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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