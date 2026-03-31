What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for DBVT Q1 Earnings?

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DBV Technologies in a report issued on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DBV Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($7.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DBV Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DBVT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.65.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.96). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,606.83% and a negative return on equity of 189.17%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,064,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,751,000. Squadron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.