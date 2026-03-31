What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for WidePoint Q2 Earnings?

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for WidePoint in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WidePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

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WidePoint Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $45.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.47. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in WidePoint by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WidePoint by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

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WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a provider of secure mobility management and identity management solutions. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, the company delivers a range of managed services designed to help organizations control and secure their telecommunications and IT environments. Since its inception in the late 1990s, WidePoint has focused on helping businesses and government agencies optimize their mobile device portfolios and ensure regulatory compliance.

WidePoint’s core offerings include mobile device management, telecom expense management, and unified endpoint security.

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