What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for WidePoint Q2 Earnings?

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for WidePoint in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WidePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.
WidePoint Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $45.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.47. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a provider of secure mobility management and identity management solutions. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, the company delivers a range of managed services designed to help organizations control and secure their telecommunications and IT environments. Since its inception in the late 1990s, WidePoint has focused on helping businesses and government agencies optimize their mobile device portfolios and ensure regulatory compliance.
WidePoint’s core offerings include mobile device management, telecom expense management, and unified endpoint security.
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