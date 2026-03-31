What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for MSLE FY2030 Earnings?

Satellos Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:MSLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings estimates for shares of Satellos Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

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Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSLE. Zacks Research raised shares of Satellos Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Satellos Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Satellos Bioscience to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Satellos Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Satellos Bioscience Stock Down 4.5%

NASDAQ MSLE opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.10. Satellos Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Satellos Bioscience (NASDAQ:MSLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11).

Satellos Bioscience Company Profile

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Satellos Bioscience Inc is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics which stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders. The company’s lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Satellos Bioscience Inc, formerly known as iCo Therapeutics Inc, is based in Toronto, Ontario.

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