Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform Rating

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $340.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDC. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Western Digital from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.75.

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Western Digital Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of WDC stock opened at $251.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.35 and a 200 day moving average of $195.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $319.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $9,616,638.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total transaction of $2,501,349.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,630.14. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 92,795 shares of company stock valued at $24,265,884 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 229.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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