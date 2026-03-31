Westend Capital Management LLC Buys 19,228 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 91,561.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 3.1% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total transaction of $5,750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,142,227.60. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $667.36 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $789.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $709.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.36. The firm has a market cap of $310.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.