Westend Capital Management LLC Buys 19,228 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 91,561.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 3.1% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Caterpillar
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Zacks highlights Caterpillar’s earnings growth and price strength as reasons to watch the stock, pointing to solid fundamentals that could support a recovery over time. Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make Caterpillar (CAT) a Stock to Watch
- Positive Sentiment: Longer-term thematic tailwinds — coverage noting Bill Gates’ portfolio and a view that Caterpillar’s natural‑gas generator business and industrial infrastructure exposure position it well for data‑center and energy resilience demand. This supports a constructive thesis beyond the current pullback. Is Caterpillar (CAT) The Best Data Center Stock in Bill Gates’ Latest Portfolio?
- Positive Sentiment: Strong recent performance vs. peers — feature pieces note Caterpillar’s multi‑quarter outperformance (one outlet highlighted outsized 1‑year gains vs. major tech names), reinforcing momentum and investor interest despite today’s weakness. The Surprising Dow Stock That Has Outperformed Nvidia by 2-to-1
- Neutral Sentiment: Options and market commentary — traders and commentators have discussed trades that profit if CAT holds up (e.g., bull‑put strategies) and the name has been featured on shows like CNBC’s “Final Trades,” indicating active market positioning but not a directional catalyst by itself. The S&P 500 Is Down 7% but Caterpillar Stock Is Not. This Bull Put Trade Pays You to Bet on It.
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor write‑ups and buy/sell debates — multiple pieces (including “Is CAT a good stock to buy now?”) summarize bullish theses and valuation context; these provide background for longer‑term investors but don’t offset the immediate headline risk. Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk drove a selloff — markets reacted to President Trump’s threat against Iran’s energy infrastructure, sparking risk‑off flows that hit cyclicals and industrials like Caterpillar and contributed to today’s decline. Caterpillar, Thermon, Enpro, Methode Electronics, and Mobileye Shares Plummet, What You Need To Know
- Negative Sentiment: Session weakness confirmed by market reports — market writeups flagged that Caterpillar fell notably in the session, reinforcing the risk‑off narrative and potentially triggering short‑term technical selling. Caterpillar (CAT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
- Negative Sentiment: Political pressure on pricing — separate comments from President Trump urging tractor makers to lower prices could translate into reputational and pricing pressure for equipment manufacturers, which investors may view as a potential margin headwind. Trump tells farmers that tractor companies should lower prices
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar
Caterpillar Stock Performance
CAT stock opened at $667.36 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $789.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $709.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.36. The firm has a market cap of $310.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
See Also
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