Westend Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 374,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,000. Century Aluminum accounts for 4.1% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westend Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Century Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 872,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 464,814 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Century Aluminum from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John Dezee sold 66,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $3,347,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 97,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,655.84. The trade was a 40.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 10,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $594,993.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,895.93. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 401,626 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,911 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 7.3%

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.13 and a beta of 2.16. Century Aluminum Company has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.63 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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