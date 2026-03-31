Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,402,079 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 26th total of 2,069,809 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

In other news, Director Luke Evnin sold 58,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $33,618.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,309,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,625.33. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,814 shares of company stock worth $230,576. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $409,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOWL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,395. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

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Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary Conditional Activation Platform is designed to keep therapeutic molecules inert in healthy tissues and selectively activate them within the tumor microenvironment, aiming to enhance anti-tumor efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity.

Leveraging this platform, Werewolf Therapeutics is advancing multiple programs that include conditionally activated cytokine candidates and bi-specific antibody constructs.

Further Reading

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