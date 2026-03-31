Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in ICF International, Inc. $ICFI

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.15% of ICF International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICFI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 38.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other news, Director Randall Mehl purchased 1,100 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,948.20. This represents a 5.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International Price Performance

ICF International stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.44. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $101.71.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $443.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.90 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.89%.The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. ICF International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.55 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ICFI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICFI

About ICF International

(Free Report)

ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI), commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF’s offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

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