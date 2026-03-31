Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTRE

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XTRE. Straightline Group LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 983,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,683 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,936 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 185,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of XTRE stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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