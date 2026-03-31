Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 40,144 VanEck Real Assets ETF $RAAX

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of VanEck Real Assets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF in the second quarter worth $511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Real Assets ETF during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Real Assets ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,163,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck Real Assets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:RAAX opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

VanEck Real Assets ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents. RAAX was launched on Apr 9, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

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