Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,253,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,981,000 after purchasing an additional 188,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,494,000 after purchasing an additional 322,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,481,000 after purchasing an additional 776,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 597.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,161,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,292,000 after buying an additional 2,708,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $762,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,584.08. The trade was a 37.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $643,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,507 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,755.89. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,656 shares of company stock worth $47,428,673. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9%

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

NYSE:IRM opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $115.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 720.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

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Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

Further Reading

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