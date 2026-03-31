Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 105.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 82.4% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $200.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $229.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.99.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.89. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $245.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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