Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF $THYF

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.54% of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 175,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 532.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period.
T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $767.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.40. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20.
T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
About T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF
The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.
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