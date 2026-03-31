Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF $THYF

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.54% of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 175,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 532.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $767.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.40. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20.

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%.

(Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.