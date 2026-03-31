Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 15,572 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $84.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $106.98.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -119.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hasbro from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Read Our Latest Report on HAS

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,144.66. This represents a 15.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $800,619.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,384. This trade represents a 17.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 413,342 shares of company stock worth $42,241,679 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Further Reading

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