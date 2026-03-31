Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 1.9%

DIS stock opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69. The company has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About Walt Disney

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The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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