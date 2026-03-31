Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney
Walt Disney Stock Up 1.9%
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major new park opening: Disney officially opened the large “World of Frozen”/Disney Adventure World at its Paris resort (a ~€2bn expansion). Investors reacted positively to the revenue/attendance potential from a marquee attraction and related merchandising. Disney Adventure World Is Officially Open At Disneyland Paris
- Positive Sentiment: Streaming strength and market flow: Reports of soaring streaming revenue and commentary that streaming operating income is improving helped lift shares and contributed to a broader market uptick (Dow gains cited). These items reinforce the thesis that Disney’s streaming scale is beginning to produce margin improvement. Disney (DIS) Stock Is Up, What You Need To Know
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: Multiple market roundups note Disney share gains helped lift the Dow, signaling broad investor appetite for the name amid sector strength. This momentum trading can amplify short-term upside. Walt Disney, Salesforce share gains contribute to Dow’s 250-point jump
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand and merchandising updates: New park-themed merchandise and D23 event announcements (Disney Legends honorees) support brand engagement but are unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Light Up Disney Railroad Loungefly Purse at Disneyland Resort
- Negative Sentiment: AI partnership blowup: Coverage of the collapsed/OpenAI “Sora” initiative (and critical commentary on the Disney–OpenAI deal) raises questions about the execution and value of high-profile tech bets, creating headline risk and skepticism about future AI-related revenue. Hiltzik: The Disney/Sora fiasco shows the limits of the AI craze
- Negative Sentiment: Broader tech/setback reporting: Analysts and media flagged setbacks in Disney’s tech partnerships (including Epic Games and OpenAI-related issues), fueling concerns about the company’s non-core technology investments and execution risk. Disney (DIS) Faces Setbacks in Epic Games and OpenAI Partnerships
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst move: Wells Fargo cut its price target (to $148), which may weigh on sentiment despite the target remaining above current levels—analyst downgrades/target cuts can sap momentum and increase volatility. Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $148.00
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
Further Reading
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