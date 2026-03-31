Wall Street Zen Upgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Strong-Buy

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

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Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 3.8%

ASMB stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $422.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.11. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $2.99. The business had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 6,382.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company’s core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly’s research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company’s lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

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