Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.47 and last traded at $150.2160. Approximately 5,344,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,590,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.87.

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Vistra Trading Up 1.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%.The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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