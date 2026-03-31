Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Village Super Market Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $631.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42.

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Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $640.96 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc is a publicly traded supermarket operator headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey. The company operates a network of ShopRite-branded grocery stores under a membership agreement with Wakefern Food Corp., one of the largest retailer-owned cooperatives in the United States. Through its ShopRite banner, Village Super Market serves communities across northern and central New Jersey, offering a full range of grocery products from fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items to dairy, deli and health and beauty merchandise.

The company’s supermarkets feature an array of in-store services designed to meet diverse customer needs.

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