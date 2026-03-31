Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 378 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 26th total of 445 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDCVF shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicat in a report on Monday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vicat to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicat currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Vicat Price Performance

Vicat Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SDCVF opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Vicat has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $88.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04.

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Vicat is a France-based building materials group specializing in the manufacture and distribution of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and specialized construction products. The company’s operations span the full value chain of hydraulic binders, from quarrying and raw-material processing to large-scale production facilities and on-site deliveries. In addition to standard cement and concrete offerings, Vicat provides tailored solutions for infrastructure, housing, industrial projects and environmental works, including mortars, gypsum-based products and admixtures.

Founded in 1853 by Joseph Vicat—son of renowned engineer Louis Vicat—the company pioneered early developments in hydraulic binders and has remained under family influence for much of its history.

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